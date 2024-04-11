Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 408.0% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.21. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $29.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

