Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 92.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,511 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 35.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,586,000 after purchasing an additional 16,185 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,560,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 139.3% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 11.3% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 438,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,909,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Arch Resources stock opened at $156.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.68. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.42 and a 12 month high of $187.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by ($0.83). Arch Resources had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $23.18 EPS. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ARCH. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Arch Resources from $232.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arch Resources

Insider Activity at Arch Resources

In other Arch Resources news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total value of $794,058.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,192 shares in the company, valued at $391,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arch Resources news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total transaction of $794,058.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela R. Butcher purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $165.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 106,043 shares of company stock worth $19,442,080 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arch Resources

(Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.