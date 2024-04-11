Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 119,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 22,918 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 46.6% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW opened at $68.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.44 and its 200-day moving average is $63.71.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

