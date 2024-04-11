Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,452,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,828,000 after buying an additional 15,035 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 48,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 90,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 435,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.58. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $39.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

