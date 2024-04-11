Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $966,000 Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Terex were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Terex by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 440.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEX. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,022,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,281,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Terex news, insider Joshua Gross sold 4,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $292,397.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,752.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,022,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,281,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,039 shares of company stock worth $8,078,574 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terex Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $64.49 on Thursday. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.81 and its 200-day moving average is $55.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Terex had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Featured Stories

