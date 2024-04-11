Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $983,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCS. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $541,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 151.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 23,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after buying an additional 436,544 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.85. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $20.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0736 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

