Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $1.03 Million in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 644.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BITO opened at $30.70 on Thursday. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $33.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.