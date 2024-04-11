Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 746.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EFIV opened at $49.77 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.92.

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

