Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 36,825 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,825 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,402,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,797 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 495,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 250,854 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 202.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 390,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 59,412 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $7.56 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SOFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SoFi Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.