Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 295,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,416,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,338,000 after acquiring an additional 390,939 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,021,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27,169 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,362,000 after acquiring an additional 70,816 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $44.48 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1462 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

