Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 278,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,133,000 after acquiring an additional 26,196 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of SSO stock opened at $74.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.79 and its 200 day moving average is $64.45. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $77.96.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.