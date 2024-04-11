Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 93,105.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,227,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,945,000 after acquiring an additional 140,076,592 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,430,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2,046.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,435,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,395,000 after buying an additional 1,368,742 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,716,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,087,000.

Shares of SCHC opened at $35.22 on Thursday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $35.96. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average of $33.51.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

