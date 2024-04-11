Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of SPHD stock opened at $43.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $44.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.28.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

