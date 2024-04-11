Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 3,030 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,804 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 549,710 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,221,000 after buying an additional 73,570 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 373,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,974,000 after buying an additional 9,823 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 367.7% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 75,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 58,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 548.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 840,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,356,000 after purchasing an additional 710,811 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

DVN stock opened at $54.51 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 2.19.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

