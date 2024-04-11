Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 314 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,911,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,427,000 after purchasing an additional 222,960 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,746,000 after buying an additional 290,920 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Hershey by 143.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,465,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Hershey by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,779,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,052,000 after acquiring an additional 35,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.48.

Hershey Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of HSY opened at $192.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.75.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,414 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.