Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stock Holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,530 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth $369,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth $654,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth $305,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth $956,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 102.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 18,049 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RAAX opened at $27.57 on Thursday. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $99.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.62.

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents.

