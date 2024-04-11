Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL) Shares Up 0.3%

Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.45 and last traded at $32.41. Approximately 50,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 38,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.31.
Strive U.S. Energy ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.87. The company has a market cap of $397.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strive U.S. Energy ETF
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Strive U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Strive U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Strive U.S. Energy ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Strive U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period.
About Strive U.S. Energy ETF
The Strive U.S. Energy ETF (DRLL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US-listed stocks from the broad energy sector. The fund aims to influence companies to prioritize returns through shareholder engagement and proxy voting, without regard to ESG agendas.
