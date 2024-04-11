Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a growth of 38,800.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Sumitomo Chemical Stock Performance

Sumitomo Chemical stock opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,130.13 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87. Sumitomo Chemical has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get Sumitomo Chemical alerts:

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Chemical had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter.

Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in Chemicals & Plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.