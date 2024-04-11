Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$58.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Desjardins raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$54.81.

SU stock opened at C$53.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.52. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$37.09 and a twelve month high of C$53.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$45.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of C$14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 4.793291 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total value of C$751,776.00. In other news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total value of C$751,776.00. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$549,960.00. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

