Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Jeanna Steele Sells 10,176 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) insider Jeanna Steele sold 10,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $122,824.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Jeanna Steele sold 805 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $8,066.10.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Jeanna Steele sold 8,187 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $99,144.57.

On Thursday, February 29th, Jeanna Steele sold 1,110 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $13,453.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.20). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 71.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $516.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 31.1% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 59,028 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,581,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $384,394,000 after acquiring an additional 176,861 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $15,935,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,364 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Sunrun by 168.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 141,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 89,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

