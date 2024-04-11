Surmodics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2025 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Surmodics in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Surmodics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.90) per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SRDX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Surmodics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

SRDX opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. Surmodics has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $39.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Surmodics by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,284,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,169 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Surmodics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 974,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,632,000 after purchasing an additional 15,867 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Surmodics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 775,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Surmodics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 633,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 51,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Surmodics by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

