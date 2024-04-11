Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Trading Down 2.6%

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.48 and last traded at $24.48. 86,107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,216,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Sweetgreen Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.17.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.04 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sweetgreen

In other Sweetgreen news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $52,803.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,017.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $52,803.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,017.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $123,456.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 432,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,555 shares of company stock worth $2,266,739. Company insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,126,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,481,000 after acquiring an additional 245,255 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 298,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 149,871 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Sweetgreen by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,810,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,019,000 after purchasing an additional 84,375 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Sweetgreen by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 216,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 126,026 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,749,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

