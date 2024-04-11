Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,377,838 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 1,190,106 shares.The stock last traded at $3.85 and had previously closed at $3.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TALK. TheStreet upgraded Talkspace from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Talkspace from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Talkspace alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TALK

Talkspace Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a market cap of $618.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $42.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.30 million. Talkspace had a negative return on equity of 16.06% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Talkspace, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Talkspace

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Talkspace during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talkspace during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talkspace during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Talkspace by 65.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 24,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Talkspace during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Talkspace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.