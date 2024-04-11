Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tanger were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SKT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tanger by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,889,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,882,000 after buying an additional 399,522 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tanger by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,577,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,777,000 after acquiring an additional 44,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tanger by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,538,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,310,000 after acquiring an additional 82,202 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tanger by 33.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,315,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Tanger by 29.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,350,000 after acquiring an additional 909,622 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SKT opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.83. Tanger Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $29.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.04%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SKT shares. Bank of America raised Tanger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup raised Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Tanger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

