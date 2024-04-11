Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) PT Raised to GBX 790 at Barclays

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from GBX 760 ($9.62) to GBX 790 ($10.00) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.20% from the stock’s previous close.
Tate & Lyle Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of LON TATE opened at GBX 631 ($7.99) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,467.44, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.89. Tate & Lyle has a 12-month low of GBX 587 ($7.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 837.50 ($10.60). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 607.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 630.92.
About Tate & Lyle
Further Reading
