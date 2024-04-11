Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) PT Raised to GBX 790 at Barclays

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from GBX 760 ($9.62) to GBX 790 ($10.00) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Tate & Lyle Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of LON TATE opened at GBX 631 ($7.99) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,467.44, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.89. Tate & Lyle has a 12-month low of GBX 587 ($7.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 837.50 ($10.60). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 607.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 630.92.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

About Tate & Lyle

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.