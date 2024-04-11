Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 186.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $587.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 2,035.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,527,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23,378,974 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at $58,373,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at $53,382,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,195,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,966,000 after acquiring an additional 867,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,355,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 430,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

