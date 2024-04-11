Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $52.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Teck Resources traded as high as $49.34 and last traded at $49.24, with a volume of 4894672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.96.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.29.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TECK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

Teck Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter worth $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 9.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.79%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.