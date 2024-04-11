Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$88.00 at Bank of America

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from C$67.00 to C$88.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.31% from the company’s previous close.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$67.60.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$67.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.44. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$47.47 and a 52 week high of C$68.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$56.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.21.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

