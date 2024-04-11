Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) PT Raised to $65.00 at B. Riley

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TGLS. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tecnoglass currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Price Performance

Tecnoglass stock opened at $59.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.80. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $59.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average of $41.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $194.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.93 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 21.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tecnoglass

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

(Get Free Report)

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.