Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) Trading Down 0.5%

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC:TCTZF – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.20 and last traded at $39.20. 2,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 19,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.38.
Tencent Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.85.
Tencent Company Profile
Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.
