Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNONW) Short Interest Down 40.4% in March

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNONW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenon Medical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tenon Medical stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNONW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Get Tenon Medical alerts:

Tenon Medical Stock Up 22.0 %

Shares of TNONW opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. Tenon Medical has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.22.

About Tenon Medical

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as stabilizes and transfixes the SI joints.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.