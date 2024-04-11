TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Coverage Initiated at Rosenblatt Securities

Investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 92.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WULF. Compass Point decreased their target price on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley decreased their target price on TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.66.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TeraWulf

TeraWulf Trading Down 1.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf

Shares of WULF stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70. TeraWulf has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $4.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,482 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 17,705.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

About TeraWulf

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.