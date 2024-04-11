Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Down 2.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $165.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Tesla traded as low as $170.72 and last traded at $172.55. Approximately 32,135,359 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 102,156,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.88.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TSLA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Tesla from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.59.

Get Tesla alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.