Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $10,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTEK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.25.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of TTEK opened at $192.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.51. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.29 and a 52-week high of $194.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 5,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.52, for a total value of $984,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 5,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.52, for a total value of $984,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,123 shares of company stock worth $5,487,673. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

