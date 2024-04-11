Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 34,288 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 54% compared to the typical volume of 22,293 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEVA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

TEVA stock opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of -29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.25. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 382,590 shares in the company, valued at $5,172,616.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 382,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,616.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Francis sold 74,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $980,069.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 390,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,132,766 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,081,000 after buying an additional 1,494,814 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 34,481,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,713,000 after acquiring an additional 778,282 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 34,457,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,738,000 after purchasing an additional 607,800 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 32,804,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,212 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,919,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Further Reading

