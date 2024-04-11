Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.42.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $168.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.24 and its 200-day moving average is $161.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.