The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives $241.53 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $238.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of BA stock opened at $174.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.54 billion, a PE ratio of -47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 1.52. Boeing has a 52-week low of $172.44 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. Analysts expect that Boeing will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

