The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Insider Sean B.A. Sullivan Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $224,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,680.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sean B.A. Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 9,700 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $88,561.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,300 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $50,350.00.

NYSE:NAPA opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.66. The firm has a market cap of $977.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 6.85.

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $103.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 658.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,592,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,778 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 215.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,458,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,220,000 after buying an additional 1,678,271 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,277,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,432,000 after buying an additional 1,590,000 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,368,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,183,000 after acquiring an additional 825,730 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 411.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 924,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,320,000 after acquiring an additional 743,780 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NAPA. TheStreet raised Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

