The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Up 4.8%

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.16 and last traded at $7.03. Approximately 305,928 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,144,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

A number of analysts have commented on HAIN shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $561.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.31 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,603.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,015,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,227,000 after acquiring an additional 219,733 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,217 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,131,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,848,000 after acquiring an additional 462,919 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,752,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,913,000 after purchasing an additional 398,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,399,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,295,000 after purchasing an additional 38,991 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

