The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 370.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 430.8% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KR opened at $56.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day moving average is $47.32. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $58.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.08.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

