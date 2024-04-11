The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,986 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Toro were worth $10,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.6% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.3% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,958.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTC. TheStreet upgraded Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

Toro Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Toro stock opened at $85.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.45 and a 200 day moving average of $88.70.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Toro’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

