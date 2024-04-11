Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Timothy Plan International ETF worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 101,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 362,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 272.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 43,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 31,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter.

Timothy Plan International ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TPIF opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.49. Timothy Plan International ETF has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Timothy Plan International ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan International ETF (TPIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of international stocks screened for defined Christian values. TPIF was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

