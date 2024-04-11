Todd Krasnow Sells 2,000 Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $84,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,863.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Todd Krasnow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $78,780.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $103,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYM opened at $44.50 on Thursday. Symbotic Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $64.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.81 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.64.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $368.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYM. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 66.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 1,412.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYM. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

