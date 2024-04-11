Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) was up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.83. Approximately 8,785 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 126,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CURV shares. B. Riley started coverage on Torrid in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Torrid from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Torrid from $2.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.39.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $423.58 million, a P/E ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.99.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.20 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Valeria Rico Nikolov sold 25,380 shares of Torrid stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $142,635.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,188.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Torrid by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 1,008.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,955 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Torrid by 493.6% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 166,841 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Torrid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Torrid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

