Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Gregory Knowles Melchin Buys 1,150 Shares of Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) Director Gregory Knowles Melchin bought 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,236.00.

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of Total Energy Services stock opened at C$10.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$427.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 12 month low of C$7.36 and a 12 month high of C$10.85.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.54). The business had revenue of C$213.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$218.00 million. Total Energy Services had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 4.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 1.7298658 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Total Energy Services Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Total Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.64%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TOT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Total Energy Services from C$16.75 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

