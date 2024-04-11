Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at $22,173,072.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,842.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.83.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $253.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $268.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.65.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 43.61%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

