Traders Buy High Volume of CAVA Group Call Options (NYSE:CAVA)

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 11,481 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 19% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,653 call options.

Insider Activity at CAVA Group

In other news, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $85,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,457,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,976,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CAVA Group news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $3,225,951.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 526,521 shares in the company, valued at $35,956,119.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $85,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,457,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,976,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,547,239 shares of company stock worth $221,525,951 in the last three months.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAVA Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAVA. CWM LLC boosted its position in CAVA Group by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAVA. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.27.

CAVA Group Stock Up 5.7 %

NYSE CAVA opened at $63.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.62 and a 200-day moving average of $44.95. CAVA Group has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $71.60.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.03 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CAVA Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

