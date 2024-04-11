Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 59,630 put options on the company. This is an increase of 671% compared to the average volume of 7,736 put options.
Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $131.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.34. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $141.16.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
