Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 59,630 put options on the company. This is an increase of 671% compared to the average volume of 7,736 put options.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $131.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.34. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,700 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,425,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after buying an additional 521,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,242,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

