Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Trican Well Service in a report issued on Sunday, April 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Trican Well Service’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Trican Well Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trican Well Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.46.

Trican Well Service Trading Up 4.2 %

TSE:TCW opened at C$4.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.27. The company has a market cap of C$935.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.82. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$2.91 and a one year high of C$5.33.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.14. Trican Well Service had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of C$254.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$244.57 million.

Trican Well Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is a boost from Trican Well Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

