Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 348 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.3% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $350.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $370.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.76. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $347.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.35.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

